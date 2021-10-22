Ashish Kacholia is one of India's ace investors who mainly invest in small-cap and mid-cap stocks. In July to September quarter, the market maven has added 9 new stocks in his portfolio, which includes Sastasundar Ventures. Interestingly, Sastasundar Ventures is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 , which has given robust 325 per cent return to its shareholders in last one year. As the market magnet has bought fresh stake in this company, this reflects he is still bullish about the multibagger stock.

Ashish Kacholia shareholding in Sastasundar Ventures

According to Sastasundar Ventures shareholding pattern for July to September 2021 quarter, Ashish Kacholia holds 3,30,785 shares, which is 1.04 per cent of total issued paid-up capital of the company. However, in April to June 2021 shareholding pattern of the company, Ashish Kacholia's name is missing from the individual shareholders' list. This means, Ashish Kacholia bought these shares in the company during Q1FY22 period.

Ashish Kacholia buys stake in multibagger stock

Ironically, ace investor has bought stake in a company that has given multibagger returns in the last one year. In last one month, this Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has gone up from ₹300 to ₹375, logging near 25 per cent rise in this period. In last 6 months, this Ashish Kacholia share has surged from ₹162.92 to ₹375 levels, rising to the tune of near 125 per cent in this period. In year-to-date time, this Ashish Kacholia stock has risen from around ₹125 levels to ₹375 per share levels, yielding around 200 per cent return to its shareholders. Likewise, in last one year, this Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has surged from around ₹90 to ₹375, logging near 325 per cent return in this period.

