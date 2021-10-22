Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Ashish Kacholia buys stake in multibagger stock that surged 325% in one year

Ashish Kacholia buys stake in multibagger stock that surged 325% in one year

Premium
Ashish Kacholia portfolio: In last 6 months, this multibagger stock has surged from 162.92 to 375 levels, rising to the tune of near 125 per cent in this period.
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Asit Manohar

  • In last one month, this Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has gone up from 300 to 375, logging near 25 per cent rise in this period

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ashish Kacholia is one of India's ace investors who mainly invest in small-cap and mid-cap stocks. In July to September quarter, the market maven has added 9 new stocks in his portfolio, which includes Sastasundar Ventures. Interestingly, Sastasundar Ventures is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021, which has given robust 325 per cent return to its shareholders in last one year. As the market magnet has bought fresh stake in this company, this reflects he is still bullish about the multibagger stock.

Ashish Kacholia is one of India's ace investors who mainly invest in small-cap and mid-cap stocks. In July to September quarter, the market maven has added 9 new stocks in his portfolio, which includes Sastasundar Ventures. Interestingly, Sastasundar Ventures is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021, which has given robust 325 per cent return to its shareholders in last one year. As the market magnet has bought fresh stake in this company, this reflects he is still bullish about the multibagger stock.

Ashish Kacholia shareholding in Sastasundar Ventures

Ashish Kacholia shareholding in Sastasundar Ventures

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

According to Sastasundar Ventures shareholding pattern for July to September 2021 quarter, Ashish Kacholia holds 3,30,785 shares, which is 1.04 per cent of total issued paid-up capital of the company. However, in April to June 2021 shareholding pattern of the company, Ashish Kacholia's name is missing from the individual shareholders' list. This means, Ashish Kacholia bought these shares in the company during Q1FY22 period.

Ashish Kacholia buys stake in multibagger stock

Ironically, ace investor has bought stake in a company that has given multibagger returns in the last one year. In last one month, this Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has gone up from 300 to 375, logging near 25 per cent rise in this period. In last 6 months, this Ashish Kacholia share has surged from 162.92 to 375 levels, rising to the tune of near 125 per cent in this period. In year-to-date time, this Ashish Kacholia stock has risen from around 125 levels to 375 per share levels, yielding around 200 per cent return to its shareholders. Likewise, in last one year, this Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has surged from around 90 to 375, logging near 325 per cent return in this period.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

IRCTC: A steep plunge after a dizzying rise

Premium

Costs are biting but JSW Steel has wind in its sails

Premium

Would you trust a robot with your finances?

Premium

What drives India's craze for crypto

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!