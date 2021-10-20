Ashish Kacholia buys stake in multibagger stock that surged 375% in 2021

Ashish Kacholia portfolio: As per the shareholding pattern of this company for the July to September 2021 quarter, the ace investor holds 6,75,688 company shares, which is 2.78 %
Listen to this article
It seems marque investor Ashish Kacholia was on a buying spree in the recently ended September quarter. He bought a fresh stake in Faze Three in July to September 2021 quarter. Interestingly, this new Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 and it has given around 375% return in year-to-date (YTD) time.
Apart from Faze Three, the seasoned investor made fresh investments into Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Somany Home Innovation Ltd., VRL Logistics Ltd., Ami Organics Ltd., Gateway Distriparks Ltd., Venus Remedies Ltd., TARC Ltd. and Xpro India Ltd. in the second quarter of the current fiscal.
Kacholia significantly increased his stake in Ador Welding Ltd., Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd., IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Safari Industries (India) Ltd.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!