Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Ashish Kacholia buys stake in multibagger stock that surged 375% in 2021

Ashish Kacholia buys stake in multibagger stock that surged 375% in 2021

Kacholia's holding in Birlasoft, Caplin Point Laboratories, Apollo Pipes and DFM Foods slipped below one per cent as his name was missing from the key shareholders' list, as per the regulatory filing.
1 min read . 07:54 AM IST Sangeeta Ojha

Ashish Kacholia portfolio: As per the shareholding pattern of this company for the July to September 2021 quarter, the ace investor holds 6,75,688 company shares, which is 2.78 %

It seems marque investor Ashish Kacholia was on a buying spree in the recently ended September quarter. He bought a fresh stake in Faze Three in July to September 2021 quarter. Interestingly, this new Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 and it has given around 375% return in year-to-date (YTD) time.

Ashish Kacholia shareholding in Faze Three

As per the shareholding pattern of Faze Three for the July to September 2021 quarter, Ashish Kacholia holds 6,75,688 company shares, which is 2.78% of the total issued paid-up capital of the company.

Faze Three share price history

As per the share price history of this multi-bagger stock, it has risen from 284 to 297 in the last one month — logging around a 5% rise in this period.

If we look at the share price history of Faze Three Ltd for the last six months, this Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has surged 302% from 74 to 298.

In year-to-date (YTD) time, the multi-bagger stock has shot up from 63 to 298 per share levels, giving around 375% return to its investors in this period.

Ashish Kacholia adds these stocks to his portfolio

Apart from Faze Three, the seasoned investor made fresh investments into Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Somany Home Innovation Ltd., VRL Logistics Ltd., Ami Organics Ltd., Gateway Distriparks Ltd., Venus Remedies Ltd., TARC Ltd. and Xpro India Ltd. in the second quarter of the current fiscal.

Kacholia significantly increased his stake in Ador Welding Ltd., Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd., IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Safari Industries (India) Ltd.

