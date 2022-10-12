Ashish Kacholia portfolio: 'Big Whale' of Indian stock market has added Megastar Foods in its portfolio during July to September 2022 quarter. As per the shareholding pattern of Megastar Foods Ltd for Q2FY23, ace investor's name has appeared in the list of individual shareholders of the company. In April to June 2022 quarter, Ashish Kacholia's name was missing from the list of individual shareholders of the company. This means, market magnet has bought fresh stake in the company during July to September 2022 period.

Ashish Kacholia shareholding in Megastar Foods

As per the shareholding pattern of Megastar Foods Ltd for Q2FY23 period, Ashish Kacholia's name figures in the list of individual shareholders who hold more than 1 per cent stake in the company. As per the details available in latest shareholding pattern of the company available on Indian exchanges, Ashish Kacholia holds 1,03,666 share of the company which is 1.04 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. In April to June 2022 shareholding pattern of the company, Ashish Kacholia's name was missing from the list of individual shareholders, which means the 'Big Whale' of Indian stock market has bought fresh stake in the company during the recently ended quarter on 30th September 2022.

However, it would be difficult to ascertain whether the market magnet bought all these shares in one shot or he bought these shares in a calibrated manner. As per the exchange rules, it is mandatory for a listed company to share the name of each shareholders who hold 1 per cent or more stake in the company.

However, the shareholding pattern don't give information about the buying and selling of stocks. So, we can't confirm whether Ashish Kacholia bought all these shares during Q2FY23 or he used to held Megastar Foods shares earlier as well but that shareholding was below 1 per cent.

Megastar Foods share price history

Megastar Foods shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in recent years. In year-to-date (YTD) time, Megastar Foods share price has ascended from around ₹56 to ₹214 apiece levels on BSE, ascending to the tune of 280 per cent this year. In last one year, this multibagger stock of 2022 has surged from around ₹43 to ₹214, delivering around 300 per cent return to its positional shareholders. Likewise, in last four years, this multibagger stock has appreciated from around ₹30 to ₹214 per share levels, surging around 600 per cent in this time.

