Ashish Kacholia buys stake in multibagger stock that surged 600% in 4 years2 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2022, 08:29 AM IST
- Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Ace investor's name has appeared in latest shareholding pattern of the multibagger stock
Ashish Kacholia portfolio: 'Big Whale' of Indian stock market has added Megastar Foods in its portfolio during July to September 2022 quarter. As per the shareholding pattern of Megastar Foods Ltd for Q2FY23, ace investor's name has appeared in the list of individual shareholders of the company. In April to June 2022 quarter, Ashish Kacholia's name was missing from the list of individual shareholders of the company. This means, market magnet has bought fresh stake in the company during July to September 2022 period.