Ashish Kacholia buys stake in multibagger stock that surged 600% in 4 years

Ashish Kacholia shareholding in Megastar Foods

As per the shareholding pattern of Megastar Foods Ltd for Q2FY23 period, Ashish Kacholia's name figures in the list of individual shareholders who hold more than 1 per cent stake in the company. As per the details available in latest shareholding pattern of the company available on Indian exchanges, Ashish Kacholia holds 1,03,666 share of the company which is 1.04 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. In April to June 2022 shareholding pattern of the company, Ashish Kacholia's name was missing from the list of individual shareholders, which means the 'Big Whale' of Indian stock market has bought fresh stake in the company during the recently ended quarter on 30th September 2022.