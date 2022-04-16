Ashish Kacholia buys stake in stock that has dipped 35% this year

As per shareholding pattern of Stove Kraft for recently ended March 2022 quarter, Ashish Kacholia's name figures in the list of individual shareholders of the company who own 1 per cent or more stake in the company. The shareholding patter of the company available at the BSE website informs that Ashish Kacholia holds 5,76,916 Stove Kraft shares or 1.76 per cent stake in the company. However, Ashish Kacholia's name was missing from the list of individual shareholders of the company who own 1 per cent of more stake in the company. This means, Ashish Kacholia has bought these shares during January to March 2022 quarter.