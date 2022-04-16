Ashish Kacholia buys stake in stock that has dipped 35% this year

Ashish Kacholia buys stake in stock that has dipped 35% this year1 min read . 16 Apr 2022
- Ashish Kacholia portfolio: The marquee investor has added two new stocks in his portfolio out of which one has dipped almost 35 per cent this year
Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Geopolitical tension caused huge selloff in the global secondary market in January to March 2022 quarter. While it pressed the panic button among the retail investors as they still have fresh memory of free falling markets during Covid-19 spread, it created an opportunity for smart investors to buy stocks at discounted price.
Ashish Kacholia is one of those smart investors who almost overhauled his stock portfolio. The marquee investor has added two new stocks in his portfolio out of which one has dipped almost 35 per cent in YTD time. Ashish Kacholia has bought 1.76 per cent stake in the company during Q4FY22.
Ashish Kacholia shareholding in Stove Kraft
As per shareholding pattern of Stove Kraft for recently ended March 2022 quarter, Ashish Kacholia's name figures in the list of individual shareholders of the company who own 1 per cent or more stake in the company. The shareholding patter of the company available at the BSE website informs that Ashish Kacholia holds 5,76,916 Stove Kraft shares or 1.76 per cent stake in the company. However, Ashish Kacholia's name was missing from the list of individual shareholders of the company who own 1 per cent of more stake in the company. This means, Ashish Kacholia has bought these shares during January to March 2022 quarter.
However, it can't be ascertained whether the ace investor bought all these shares in one shot or he bought this shareholding in a calibrated manner as shareholding pattern of the company doesn't inform about buying and selling of stocks.
Stove Kraft share price history
Stove Kraft share have remained under sell off heat since beginning of 2022. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has dipped from ₹1003 to ₹665, losing to the tune of near 35 per cent in 2022. Its 52-week high, which is its life-time high too is ₹1,133.70 apiece levels on NSE. So, the stock is available at around 40 per cent discount from its 52-week high.