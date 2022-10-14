Ashish Kacholia portfolio: 'Big whale' of Indian stock market has bought fresh stake in Shankara Building Products Ltd during July to September 2022 period. As per the shareholding pattern, Ashish Kacholia's name has appeared in the list of individual shareholders of the company. Meanwhile other ace investor Mukul Mahavir Agarwal has remained steady in Shankara Building Products Ltd in Q2FY23 by keeping his shareholding in the company unchanged at 5.50 lakh shares or 2.41 per cent of total paid up capital of the company.

Ashish Kacholia shareholding

As per Shankara Building Products Ltd shareholding pattern for July to September 2022 quarter, Ashish Kacholia holds 4,51,140 shares or 1.97 per cent stake in the company. However, in shareholding pattern of Shankara Building Products for April to June 2022 quarter, Ashish Kacholia's name was not in the list of individual shareholders who own 1 per cent or more shares of the company. This means, Ashish Kacholia has bought these shares during Q2FY23.

However, it would be difficult to establish whether 'Big Whale' of Dalal Street bought all these shares in one shot or he accumulated these shares in a calibrated manner. As per the stock market exchange rules, a listed company is bound to share names of those individual shareholders who own 1 per cent or more shares of the company.

Mukul Agarwal shareholding in Shankara Building

Other ace investor of Shankara Building Mukul Mahavir Agarwal has kept his shareholding steady during Q2FY23. As per the shareholding pattern of the realty company for July to September 2022 quarter, Mukul Agarwal holds 5.50 lakh shares of the company, which he used to hold at the end of June 2022 quarter.

Ashish Kacholia trims stake in this multibagger stock

During July to September 2022 quarter, Ashish Kacholia has booked profit in VRL Logistics shares. In VRL Logistics shareholding pattern for Q2FY23, Ashish Kacholia's name is missing from the list of individual shareholders. However, in April to June 2022 shareholding pattern of VRL Logistics, Ashish Kacholia was holding 12,07,632 shares or 1.37 per cent stake in the company. This means, ace investor has booked profit in the multibagger stock that has surged from around ₹143 to ₹590 apiece levels from April 2020 to 13th October 2022 period.