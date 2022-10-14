Ashish Kacholia buys stake in this Mukul Agarwal portfolio stock in Q2FY23

Ashish Kacholia portfolio: 'Big whale' of Indian stock market has bought fresh stake in Shankara Building Products Ltd during July to September 2022 period. As per the shareholding pattern, Ashish Kacholia's name has appeared in the list of individual shareholders of the company. Meanwhile other ace investor Mukul Mahavir Agarwal has remained steady in Shankara Building Products Ltd in Q2FY23 by keeping his shareholding in the company unchanged at 5.50 lakh shares or 2.41 per cent of total paid up capital of the company.

