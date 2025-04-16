Ashish Kacholia buys stake in THIS multibagger SME stock during Q4FY25. Do you own?

Qualitek Labs share price was locked in at 10% upper circuit on Wednesday after the latest shareholding pattern showed that ace investor Ashish Kacholia bought a significant stake in the company. The small-cap stock jumped 10% to freeze at upper circuit limit at ₹322.05 apiece on the BSE.

Qualitek Labs shares have been hitting upper circuit for three consecutive sessions.

The latest shareholding pattern of Qualitek Labs as of the quarter ended March 2025 included the name of Ashish Kacholia as an individual shareholder.

As per the BSE data, Ashish Kacholia held 5,06,400 equity shares of Qualitek Labs, representing 5.07% stake in the company, as on 31 March 2025.

The previous shareholding pattern as of September 2024 did not have Kacholia’s name as a shareholder of the company.

Promoter shareholding in Qualitek Labs declined to 54.19% in March 2025 from 73.35% stake held in September 2024. On the other hand, Public shareholding in the company increased to 45.81% in the March 2025 quarter from 26.65% in September 2024 quarter.

Qualitek Labs Stock Price Trend Qualitek Labs share price has jumped 35% in one month, but the small-cap stock has fallen over 12% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. However, Qualitek Labs shares have delivered multibagger returns of 104% in one year.

Qualitek Labs is an SME company that made its stock market debut on 29 January 2024. Qualitek Labs stock was listed at ₹190 apiece, a 90% premium to the issue price of ₹100 per share, on the BSE SME platform.

The small-cap stock hit its record high of ₹375 apiece on December 27, 2024. It hit a low of ₹144.00 apiece on June 7, 2024. However, the stock is trading significantly above its listing and IPO prices.

At 2:35 PM, Qualitek Labs shares were locked at 10% upper circuit of ₹322.05 apiece on the BSE.