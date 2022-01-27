Ashish Kacholia buys stake in this multibagger stock in Q3. Experts give buy tag

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Ashish Kacholia portfolio: As per the shareholding pattern of the company for Q3FY22, ace investor has bought 1.55 per cent stake in the motors and generators company.
Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Ace investor Ashish Kacholia's name has appeared in Bharat Bijlee shareholding pattern for October to December 2021 quarter. |For information to those retail investors who scan Ashish Kacholia portfolio stocks for value picks, Bharat Bijlee is one of the multibagger stocks in India. The stock has delivered around 130 per cent return to its shareholders in last one year. As per the shareholding pattern of the company for Q3FY22, Ashihs Kacholia has bought 1.55 per cent stake in the motors and generators company.
According to Q3FY22 shareholding pattern of Bhara Bijlee, Ashish Kacholia holds 87,541 company shares, which is 1.55 per cent of the total issued paid up capital of the company. However, if we look at the shareholding pattern of the company for Q2FY22, Ashish Kacholia's name doesn't figure in the list of individual shareholders of the company who own 1 per cent or more company shares. This means, ace investor has bought these shares during October to December 2021 quarter and added this multibagger stock in its stock portfolio.
As mentioned above, this new Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock is one of the multibagger stocks as it has surged from near ₹886 to ₹2073 apiece levels in last one year, logging around 130 per cent rise in this period.
However, stock market experts still see uptrend in the stock. Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities said, "The stock looks in uptrend on chart pattern. One can buy the multibagger stock at current levels for short term target of ₹2200. However, one must maintain stop loss at ₹1930 while taking position in the counter."
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
