Ashish Kacholia buys stake in this multibagger stock in Q3. Experts give buy tag

According to Q3FY22 shareholding pattern of Bhara Bijlee, Ashish Kacholia holds 87,541 company shares, which is 1.55 per cent of the total issued paid up capital of the company. However, if we look at the shareholding pattern of the company for Q2FY22, Ashish Kacholia's name doesn't figure in the list of individual shareholders of the company who own 1 per cent or more company shares. This means, ace investor has bought these shares during October to December 2021 quarter and added this multibagger stock in its stock portfolio.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}