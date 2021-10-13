Indian ace investor and stock market trader Ashish Kacholia , who is known for his ability to pick quality stocks in the midcaps and smallcaps segment, has added Xpro India in his portfolio during the September quarter. The multibagger stock has surged around 1,844% this year (year-to-date) so far, rising from around ₹34 level on the BSE to trading at ₹667 per share currently.

As per the BSE shareholding pattern of Xpro India as of September 2021, Ashish Kacholia holds 2,97,216 shares of 2.52% stake in the company. He did not have any stake in the previous quarter.

Xpro India Limited is a diversified multi-divisional, multi-locational company with a strong commitment to the polymer processing industry. Xpro India shares have gained around 600% in 6 months alone whereas the stock has rallied over 3,000% in a year.

Meanwhile, Ashish Kacholia added another multibagger stock Gateway Distriparks during the April-September 2021 period. The BSE shareholding pattern showed that he has bought 1.54% stake in the logistics company that has leaped over 125% so far in 2021.

Gateway Distriparks Limited is the logistics facilitator with three verticals – Container Freight Stations (CFS), Inland Container Depots (ICD) with rail movement of containers to major maritime ports, and Cold Chain Storage and Logistics.

Kacholia has also picked up stake in VRL Logistics with 1.37% stake as of September 2021. VRL is a leading tranportation and logistics company in India. The stock is up 96% in 2021 so far whereas it has surged nearly 160% in a year's period.

Ashish Kacholia has a varied portfolio that includes hospitality, education, infra and manufacturing stocks. He is among the marquee investors whose portfolio is closely tracked by stock market participants. Ashish Kacholia publicly holds 24 stocks with a net worth of over Rs. 1,770 crore, as per Trendlyne.

