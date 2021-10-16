Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Ami Organics is one of the 5 shares that Ashish Kacholia has added in his stock portfolio. The chemical stock was listed on 14th September 2021 on Indian bourses at around 49 per cent premium. Amid recent buzz in chemical space, market observers were expecting more gains in the stock in long-term. Probably, this boosted conviction of Ashish Kacholia and he decided to buy stake in Ami Organics. As per the shareholding pattern of Ami Organics in recently ended September 2021 quarter, the company has a good number of marquee investors, which includes Ashih Kacholia as well.

Ashish Kacholia shareholding in Ami Organics

According to Ami Organics shareholding pattern for July to September 2021 quarter, Ashish Kacholia holds 4,91,474 shares or 1.35 per cent stake in the company. The shareholding pattern also lists marquee investors like Dhwani Girishkumar Chovatia, Girishkumar Limbabhai Chovatia, Kiranben Girshbhai Chovatia, Vanaja Sundar Iyer and Virendra Nath Mishra.

Ami Organics share price history

Ami Organics shares were listed on BSE and NSE on 14th September 2021 at around 49 per cent premium. After listing, the stock has surged to the tune of near 47 per cent in just one month. In this period, this Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has made its lifetime high of ₹1,434.45 and a closing high of ₹1360.10 per equity share.

Apart from Ami Organics, Ashish Kacholia has bought stake in Somany Home Innovation, VRL Logistics, Gateway Distriparks and Xpro India.

