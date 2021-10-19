Ashish Kacholia has added nine companies in his portfolio during July to September 2021 quarter. These 9 companies include TARC — a real estate company, which is a Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock as well. In recently ended September 2021 quarter, Ashish Kacholia bought 1.50 per cent stake in the realty company.

Ashish Kacholia holding in TARC

As per the shareholding pattern of this real estate company for recently ended September 2021 quarter, Ashish Kacholia holds 44,25,000 shares, which is 1.50 per cent of the total issued paid up capital of the company. In shareholding pattern of the company for June 2021 quarter, Ashish Kacholia's name was not present in individual shareholders' list. This means, ace investor has bought these shares during Q2FY22 but it can't be ascertained whether he bought these shares in on time or in parts.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holding in TARC

As told above, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala also holds stake in this real estate company. As per shareholding pattern of TARC for July to September 2021 quarter, Big Bull holds 46,95,000 shares or 1.59 per cent stake in the company. In fact, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has trimmed his stake in the company during July to September quarter as he held 1 crore shares or 3.39 per cent stake in the company in June 2021 shareholding pattern of the company.

So, Ashish Kacholia bought stake in the company at a time when Big Bull was trimming his stake in this real estate company.

However, if we look at TARC share price history, it has given more than 50 per cent return to its shareholders in last six months whereas it surged from ₹23.75 to ₹44.35 per share levels in 2021, giving more than 85 per cent return to its shareholders in year-to-date time.

