Ashish Kacholia buys stake in this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock

As per the shareholding pattern of this real estate company for recently ended September 2021 quarter, Ashish Kacholia holds 44,25,000 shares, which is 1.50 per cent of the total issued paid up capital of the company. In shareholding pattern of the company for June 2021 quarter, Ashish Kacholia's name was not present in individual shareholders' list. This means, ace investor has bought these shares during Q2FY22 but it can't be ascertained whether he bought these shares in on time or in parts.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}