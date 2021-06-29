Ashish Kacholia cashes in on this debut stock after strong listing

Shares of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) marked a strong debut on the stock exchanges on Monday, listing at a 22% premium over their issue price. The Rs2,144 crore initial public offering (IPO) was open for subscription during 16-18 June and was subscribed 3.86 times. The price range for the offer was at ₹815-825 per share. The proceeds from the issue will be used to repay debt.