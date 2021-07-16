As per the recent shareholding pattern, ace Indian investor and stock market trader Ashish Kacholia has further brought down his stake in the information technology (IT) company Birlasoft in the April-June 2021 quarter. He had also cut his stake in the company during the March 2021 quarter.

According to the BSE shareholding pattern of Birlasoft for the June quarter, Kacholia's stake stands at 1.17% or 32,50,000 shares as of June 2021 which is lower from previous quarter's 1.80% or 50,00,000 shares. He had also cut his stake in the March quarter from 2.35% in the December 2020 quarter.

Shares of software company Birlasoft were trading 0.55% higher at ₹421.85 per share on the Bombay stock exchange (BSE) in Friday's afternoon deals. The stock has gained over 250% in the last one year from ₹120 apiece level and is up around 70% this year (year-to-date or YTD). Headquartered in Pune, Birlasoft is an IT services provider with a global footprint. The company mainly operates in the fields of banking, manufacturing, media and healthcare Industry to name a few.

Ashish Kacholia's varied portfolio includes stocks from hospitality, education, infra and manufacturing companies. He is among the marquee investors whose portfolio is closely tracked by the stock market participants. As per data by Trendlyne, Ashish Kacholia publicly holds 23 stocks with a net worth of over ₹1,500 crore.

