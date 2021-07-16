Ashish Kacholia cuts stake in this IT stock despite 250% rise in a year

Shares of software company Birlasoft were trading 0.55% higher at ₹421.85 per share on the Bombay stock exchange (BSE) in Friday's afternoon deals. The stock has gained over 250% in the last one year from ₹120 apiece level and is up around 70% this year (year-to-date or YTD). Headquartered in Pune, Birlasoft is an IT services provider with a global footprint. The company mainly operates in the fields of banking, manufacturing, media and healthcare Industry to name a few.