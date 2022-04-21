Ashish Kacholia enters this multibagger metal stock in Q4

However, it will be difficult to establish whether Ashish Kacholia bought all these shares in one shot or he bought them in a calibrated manner because shareholding patter of a listed company doesn't give details in regard to buying and selling of stocks. It is also difficult to establish that Ashish Kacholia bought all these shares during January to March 2022 quarter as listed companies share name of individual shareholders only when its shareholding becomes 1 per cent or more. So, there are chances that Ashish Kacholia would have been holding Gravita India shares in December 2021 quarter but the shareholding was below 1 per cent.