Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Ashish Kacholia enters this multibagger metal stock in Q4

Ashish Kacholia enters this multibagger metal stock in Q4

Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Gravita India shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market produced in 2021.
2 min read . 08:06 AM IST Asit Manohar

  • Ashish Kacholia portfolio: According to Gravita India shareholding pattern for Q4 FY2021-22, ace investor holds 9,33,304 shares, which is 1.35 per cent of total paid-up capital of the company

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ashish Kacholia portfolio: In Q4FY22, ace investor Ashish Kacholia added 4 new stocks in portfolio. Out of these 4 new portfolio stocks, 3 are multibagger stocks. Gravita India shares are one of those 3 multibagger stocks that have entered Ashish Kacholia portfolio during January to March 20222 quarter. As per Gravita India Limited shareholding pattern for recently ended March 2022 quarter, Ashish Kacholia's name appears in the list of individual shareholders of the company. This means ace investor entered this multibagger stock in Q4FY22.

Ashish Kacholia shareholding in Gravita India Ltd

According to Gravita India shareholding pattern for Q4FY22, Ashish Kacholia holds 9,33,304 shares, which is 1.35 per cent of total paid-up capital of the company. However, in Gravita India shareholding pattern for October to December 2021 quarter, Ashish Kacholia's name is missing from the list of individual shareholders of the company. This means, he bought these shares during fourth quarter of the recently ended financial year 2021-22.

However, it will be difficult to establish whether Ashish Kacholia bought all these shares in one shot or he bought them in a calibrated manner because shareholding patter of a listed company doesn't give details in regard to buying and selling of stocks. It is also difficult to establish that Ashish Kacholia bought all these shares during January to March 2022 quarter as listed companies share name of individual shareholders only when its shareholding becomes 1 per cent or more. So, there are chances that Ashish Kacholia would have been holding Gravita India shares in December 2021 quarter but the shareholding was below 1 per cent.

Gravita India share price history

As mentioned-above, Gravita India shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market produced in 2021. In last one year, this Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has surged from around 90 to 298, logging around 225 per cent rise in this period. The stock has been under consolidation phase after ushering in new year 2022.