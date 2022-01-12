On account of robust return delivered by Venus Remedies shares, Ashish Kacholia added this stock in his portfolio during April to June 2021 quarter. The pharma stock gave whopping return till first week of August 2021 but afterwards it has been under selloff pressure. In fact in last 6 months, it has given zero return to its shareholders as Venus Remedies share price has shed from around ₹434 to ₹392 apiece levels, logging near 9 per cent dip in this period. Probably, this prompted Ashish Kacholia to look at other option and he decided to exit this multibagger stock during October to December 2021 quarter.

Ashish Kacholia shareholding in Venus Remedies

It can't be ascertained whether Ashish Kacholia sold out 100 per cent stake or he has booked partial profit because listed companies are not bound to give details of those individual shareholders who hold less than 1 per cent stake in the company. Ace investor had bought 1.5 lakh Venue Remedies shares in April to June quarter and he had maintained this much of shareholding in the company in September 2021 quarter as well.

Venus Remedies share price history

In last one month, this Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has shed around 15 per cent whereas it has dipped near 9 per cent in last 6 months. The New Year has also not been good for the stock as it has lost more than 4 per cent in 2022 or year-to-date (YTD) time. However, it is still one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 as it has given around 145 returns to its shareholders in last one year.

