Indian ace investor and stock market trader Ashish Kacholia has increased his stake in the multibagger stock Faze Three during the third quarter (Q3) of the current fiscal. Shares of Faze Three have rallied more than 172% in the last six months alone whereas the stock has skyrocketed over 481% in a year's period. From ₹63 level in early January 2021, the counter trades over ₹360 per share on the BSE currently.

As per the recent shareholding pattern released by Faze Three on the BSE, Ashish Kacholia's stake has increased to 11,25,688 equity shares which accounts for 4.63% stake. The investor had 2.78% stake or 6,75,688 shares in the previous quarter of July -September 2021 period.

Faze Three is a Home Textile manufacturer and Automotive fabric manufacturers in India. The company is engaged in the manufacture and exports of home textiles, cotton handlooms, furnishings fabrics and made ups.

Meanwhile, Kacholia has raised his stake in another multibagger stock Kwality Pharma to 1.67% as of December as compared to 1.36% stake in Q2. Kwality Pharma is a leading manufacturer & exporters of pharmaceutical formulations in liquid orals, powder, tablets, small volume injectables, ointments, among others.

He has also increased his stake Xpro India in his portfolio during the December quarter. He holds 2.89% stake in the multibagger stock as of third quarter, up from 2.52% stake in the second quarter. Xpro India Limited is engaged in the polymer processing industry.

Ashish Kacholia has a varied portfolio that includes hospitality, education, infra and manufacturing stocks. The investor is known for his ability to pick quality stocks in the midcaps and smallcaps segment. He is among the marquee investors whose portfolio is closely tracked by the stock market participants. Ashish Kacholia publicly holds 28 stocks with a net worth of over ₹1,830 crore, as per Trendlyne.

