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Ashish Kacholia, Mukul Agrawal see massive gains as ESDS Software stock rallies 290% from IPO price

ESDS Software Solution's shares surged post-IPO, boosting investor wealth significantly. Ashish Kacholia and Mukul Agrawal, early investors, have seen their stakes soar in value, reflecting a 290% increase above the IPO price. The company operates in cloud computing and has a diverse customer base.

A Ksheerasagar
Published28 Sep 2026, 08:43 PM IST
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Ashish Kacholia, Mukul Agrawal see massive gains as ESDS Software stock rallies 290% from IPO price
Ashish Kacholia, Mukul Agrawal see massive gains as ESDS Software stock rallies 290% from IPO price(AI generated image for representational purposes only)
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ESDS Software Solution, which was listed on Dalal Street earlier this month, has been making headlines with its massive run in its shares, multiplying investors' wealth, including that of veteran investors such as Ashish Kacholia and Mukul Agrawal.

According to Trendlyne shareholding data, Ashish Kacholia currently holds a 2.05% stake, while Mukul Mahavir Agrawal owns an even higher 6% stake. Both investors invested in the company before it went public, and their bets have paid off hugely.

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According to the company's DRHP, Ashish Kacholia invested in October 2024, nearly two years before the public issue.

At the upper price band of the IPO price of 429, the value of the ace investor's stake stood at 103 crore. Since the stock is trading 290% above its IPO price at 1,672.50, the same stake is now valued at 433 crore. This indicates that his investment value has grown more than fourfold.

Similarly, Mukul Agrawal has also witnessed a massive jump from his initial investment. Agrawal held 70.3 lakh shares, representing a 7% stake in the company before the IPO.

At the issue price, Agrawal’s holding was valued at around 302 crore. Based on the current market price, the value of his stake has risen to around 1,176 crore.

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Blockbuster debut on Dalal Street

The company shares made a blockbuster debut on the Indian stock market on September 4, listing at a 76.45% premium at 757, and the momentum sustained through the close, with the stock ending the first day at 908.40.

The rally further persisted in the following sessions, with the stock locking in 20% upper-circuit limits multiple times, reaching a high of 1,827 apiece before giving up some of its post-listing gains.

Meanwhile, the massive rally came at a time when the broader market was reeling under significant pressure amid elevated crude oil prices and rising global bond yields.

ESDS Software Solution's public issue consisted entirely of a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to 720 crore. The IPO price band was set at 408–429 per share, with 429 being the final issue price against which the stock delivered its substantial listing premium.

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Also Read | Should you invest in ESDS Software Solution? Here are the pros and cons
Also Read | Up 230% in 4 sessions! ESDS Software Solution hits 10% upper circuit

About ESDS Software Solution

Founded in 2005, ESDS Software Solution operates across cloud computing, managed services, data center infrastructure, and software solutions. The company has also been an early participant in India's cloud services industry.

Its customer base spans multiple sectors. During fiscal year 2026, ESDS Software Solution served more than 2,500 customers, including clients from banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), public sector organisations, businesses and enterprises.

Also Read | ESDS Software: IPO doubled investors money, now company launches Swaraj Sethu
Also Read | Up 230% in 4 sessions! ESDS Software Solution hits 10% upper circuit

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

IPOEsds Software SolutionAshish Kacholia
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