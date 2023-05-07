Ashish Kacholia multibagger stock reports 72% Q4 PAT growth, Board declares 10 per share dividend

On Friday the shares of D-Link (India) closed on the NSE at ₹278.50 apiece level down by 0.07% from the previous close of ₹278.70. In the last 1 year the stock price has risen from ₹133 to the current market price logging in a multibagger return of 109.40% and on a YTD basis the stock has gained 21.06% so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹311.00 on (09-Nov-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹105.05 on (20-Jun-2022). The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹311.00 on (09-Nov-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹105.05 on (20-Jun-2022). The company reported a promoter shareholding of 51.02%, FIIs stake of 0.35%, DIIs stake of 0.11%, and a public stake of 48.51%. As, per the shareholding pattern of D-Link (India), ace investor Ashish Kacholia held 7,50,000 shares or a 2.11% stake in the company.