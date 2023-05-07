Hello User
Home/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Ashish Kacholia multibagger stock reports 72% Q4 PAT growth, Board declares 10 per share dividend

Ashish Kacholia multibagger stock reports 72% Q4 PAT growth, Board declares 10 per share dividend

2 min read . 09:52 PM IST Vipul Das
On Friday the shares of D-Link (India) closed on the NSE at 278.50 apiece level down by 0.07% from the previous close of 278.70.

D-Link (India) is a small cap IT company reported a market cap of 974.79 Cr during Friday's closing session. In terms of networking and connectivity products, D-Link is a world leader. One of India's largest networking companies, D-Link (India) Limited is a division of D-Link Corporation. In India and the SAARC region, the company markets and distributes networking devices. Today, D-Link (India) Limited is a significant market participant with a broad product offering that includes Wi-Fi routers, IP cameras, smart home gadgets, and other items. 

The Board of Directors have “Recommended a dividend of Rs. 5/- per equity share and a special dividend of Rs. 5/- per equity share totalling to Rs. 10/- per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2023. The payment of dividend is subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company which will be paid / dispatched within 30 days of its declaration thereat."

During the quarter ended March 2023, the company reported a net income of Rs 314.13 Cr up by 14.72% YoY from 273.83 Cr recorded during the quarter ended March 2022. The company’s net profit stood at 20.19 Cr during Q4FY23 up by 72.50% YoY from 11.70 Cr during Q4FY22 and its EPS reached 5.69 during the quarter under review up by 72.42% YoY from 3.30 recorded in the year-ago quarter.

During FY23 the company recorded a net income of 1187.77 Cr up by 28.42% YoY from 924.90 Cr recorded during FY22. D-Link (India) said its profit stood at Rs 86.36 Cr up by 104.22% YoY from 42.28 Cr during FY22 and its EPS jumped from 11.91 to 24.32 in FY23.

On Friday the shares of D-Link (India) closed on the NSE at 278.50 apiece level down by 0.07% from the previous close of 278.70. In the last 1 year the stock price has risen from 133 to the current market price logging in a multibagger return of 109.40% and on a YTD basis the stock has gained 21.06% so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of 311.00 on (09-Nov-2022) and a 52-week-low of 105.05 on (20-Jun-2022). The stock touched a 52-week-high of 311.00 on (09-Nov-2022) and a 52-week-low of 105.05 on (20-Jun-2022). The company reported a promoter shareholding of 51.02%, FIIs stake of 0.35%, DIIs stake of 0.11%, and a public stake of 48.51%. As, per the shareholding pattern of D-Link (India), ace investor Ashish Kacholia held 7,50,000 shares or a 2.11% stake in the company.

Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).
