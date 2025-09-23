Ashish Kacholia, others invest ₹80 crore in international watch brand JUST IN TIME

Ace investor Ashish Kacholia, known for spotting lesser-known winning small-cap stocks in the Indian stock market, has now made a strategic private investment by pouring funds into a leading omnichannel watch retailer, JUST IN TIME. Kacholia, along with Lashit Sanghvi and associates, has together invested ₹80 crore as growth capital in JUST IN TIME to fuel the company's expansion plans.

The deal, facilitated by investment banker Pareto Capital, underscores confidence in the company’s leadership in the premium watch segment, as well as its robust pan-India omnichannel model.

Partnering with seasoned investor Ashish Kacholia will further help nurture its high-potential consumer brand.

“India’s premium watch retail industry is witnessing exponential growth. JUST IN TIME has the right leadership, strong brand partnerships, and a proven omni-channel strategy to capture this opportunity. We are delighted to be their growth partner in this exciting journey,” said Ashish Kacholia.

Other investor Lashit Sanghvi said JUST IN TIME is shaping modern watch-making culture in India by making global watch brands more accessible and aspirational.

"Their family-led norms, combined with a forward-looking strategy, make them a truly unique retailer. We are thrilled to partner with them on this journey,” Sanghvi added.

Meanwhile, the company's founder and managing director, Rajesh Chheda, believes the growth capital from Ashish Kacholia and Lashit Sanghvi marks an important new chapter for them. "With their support, we are set to scale our presence, strengthen our digital ecosystem, and redefine the watch retail experience in India,” he added.

About JUST IN TIME JUST IN TIME has grown as a family-driven business over the last two decades. It has 80+ boutiques across 18+ cities and a curated portfolio of 55+ international and private-label brands.

Along with its strong network of Multi-Brand Outlets, the company also operates Exclusive Brand Outlets for leading global brands.

The fresh capital will drive the company’s expansion across the country, strengthen its omnichannel presence to serve Indian consumers seamlessly, and enhance its ability to deliver the best-in-class retail experiences, the company stated in a press release.

It also aims to onboard new global watch brands while ensuring customers enjoy a truly unbiased and transparent shopping journey, it added.