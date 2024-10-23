This Ashish Kacholia-owned stock jumps over 5% on bagging ₹450-crore order from Adani Energy Solutions

Jyoti Structures' shares rose 5.3% to 32 after securing a 450 crore order from Adani Energy Solutions for a 765 kV transmission line. Ace investor Ashish Kacholia recently acquired a 2.52% stake in the company.

A Ksheerasagar
Published23 Oct 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Jyoti Structures stock up over 5% on securing <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>450 crore order from Adani Energy Solutions.
Jyoti Structures stock up over 5% on securing ₹450 crore order from Adani Energy Solutions. (Pixabay)

Shares of Jyoti Structures, one of the leading EPC players in the power sector, rose 5.3% to 32 apiece in intraday trade on Wednesday, October 23, snapping their two-day losing streak after the company announced a significant order win. 

In a regulatory filing today, Jyoti Structures informed investors that it secured a 450 crore order from Adani Energy Solutions. The order involves the survey, soil investigation, supply of towers, foundations, erection, stringing, and commissioning of the LILO (Line-In-Line-Out) of the 765 kV DC Bhuj II-Lakadia transmission line at Navinal, Gujarat, on a turnkey basis. The project is expected to be completed by April 2026, the filing said. 

This is the second order Jyoti Structures has received from Adani Energy Solutions in less than four months. In mid-July, the company was awarded a 117.74 crore contract from the Adani Group company for the construction and partial supply of the 765 kV D/C KPSIII-AP44 transmission line.

Also Read | Olectra Greentech stock surges 6% after net profit jumps 156% YoY in Q2

Jyoti Structures has seen its shares gain 73% so far this year, building on a remarkable 50% increase in calendar year 2023, driven by a series of significant order wins. In August, the company secured an order worth 105 crore from a private developer for the supply of towers for a 765-kilovolt DC transmission line project.

In April, the company successfully completed all three transmission lines awarded by Mundra Port and Special Economic Zone, showcasing its capability in the electricity transmission sector.

Jyoti Structures specialises in electricity transmission, distribution, and substations, delivering turnkey projects that include design, testing, manufacturing, erection, and commissioning of transmission lines and power distribution projects both domestically and internationally.

Ashish Kacholia, known as the "Big Whale" of Dalal Street, acquired a fresh 2.52% stake in Jyoti Structures during the September quarter (Q2), according to data from Trendlyne.

Also Read | Small-cap stock below ₹50: Ashish Kacholia buys stake despite 120% rally in 1-Yr

According to the latest shareholding pattern, general shareholders hold the majority stake in the company at 96.8%, followed by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) at 1.9% and foreign institutional investors (FIIs) at 1.4%.

For the quarter ended June 2024 (Q1FY25), the company reported a consolidated net profit of 5.09 crore, compared to 2.46 crore in the same period last year. However, revenue from operations fell to 88.29 crore from 185.17 crore year-on-year.

Stellar Performer

Since March 2023, the company's shares have exhibited a consistent upward trend, surging from 5 apiece to the current trading price of 32, marking an impressive gain of 540%.

Also Read | Penny stock that has turned multibagger in one year declares 2:1 stock split

Despite this remarkable rally, the stock remains approximately 90% below its all-time high of 311, reached in February 2008.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Oct 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsThis Ashish Kacholia-owned stock jumps over 5% on bagging ₹450-crore order from Adani Energy Solutions

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

150.15
11:25 AM | 23 OCT 2024
-0.3 (-0.2%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

153.65
11:25 AM | 23 OCT 2024
-1.7 (-1.09%)

Tata Power share price

440.55
11:24 AM | 23 OCT 2024
4.55 (1.04%)

Bandhan Bank share price

178.50
11:24 AM | 23 OCT 2024
4.6 (2.65%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Coforge share price

7,511.55
11:14 AM | 23 OCT 2024
715.95 (10.54%)

Max Financial Services share price

1,270.00
11:14 AM | 23 OCT 2024
99.65 (8.51%)

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

6,702.00
11:14 AM | 23 OCT 2024
270.15 (4.2%)

Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

1,264.95
11:14 AM | 23 OCT 2024
12.8 (1.02%)
More from 52 Week High

Gujarat Fluorochemicals share price

4,489.25
11:13 AM | 23 OCT 2024
-224.7 (-4.77%)

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial share price

271.10
11:14 AM | 23 OCT 2024
-10.45 (-3.71%)

Adani Energy Solutions share price

978.15
11:14 AM | 23 OCT 2024
-34.4 (-3.4%)

PNC Infratech share price

331.00
11:11 AM | 23 OCT 2024
-11.25 (-3.29%)
More from Top Losers

Max Financial Services share price

1,270.00
11:14 AM | 23 OCT 2024
99.65 (8.51%)

Titagarh Rail Systems share price

1,179.90
11:14 AM | 23 OCT 2024
86.3 (7.89%)

One 97 Communications share price

741.45
11:14 AM | 23 OCT 2024
54.15 (7.88%)

Gujarat Mineral Development Corp share price

353.70
11:14 AM | 23 OCT 2024
25.05 (7.62%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,665.000.00
    Chennai
    79,671.000.00
    Delhi
    79,823.000.00
    Kolkata
    79,675.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.