Ashish Kacholia portfolio stocks: Ashish Kacholia's investment firm Bengal Finance and Investment picked a stake in small-cap company Yuken India during the third quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q3 FY25), shows the latest shareholding pattern released by the company.

Neither Kacholia nor Bengal Finance and Investment appear as shareholders in the company in the September quarter shareholding data, suggesting a fresh entry into the stock. Even if Bengal Finance held any stake in the company, it would have been less than 1 per cent as companies are required to release the names of only those shareholders having 1 per cent or more holding in the company.

Kacholia's Bengal Finance acquired 1,98,937 shares, representing a 1.53 per cent stake in the company.

Apart from Kacholia, India's biggest domestic institutional investor Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) also holds a stake in the company. LIC MF Aggressive Hybrid Fund has a 1.07 per cent stake in the company, as per the December quarter shareholding pattern.

Stock Reaction Following this update, Yuken India stock price spiked 14% to ₹1149.90 apiece on the BSE on Thursday, January 9.

The stock has rallied 52 per cent in the last one year, while it is down 13 per cent in the past six months and 4 per cent in the last one month.

Yuken India, part of the BSE Smallcap index, having a market cap of ₹1,470 crore, was founded in June 1976 through a technical and financial partnership with Yuken Kogyo Company Limited of Japan.

The company specialises in manufacturing a wide range of hydraulic equipment, including vane pumps, piston pumps, and pressure controls. It exports its products to over 15 countries.