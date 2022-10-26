Ashish Kacholia picks up fresh stake in this smallcap stock1 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2022, 10:50 AM IST
- Ashish Kacholia has a varied portfolio that includes hospitality, education, infra and manufacturing stocks
Indian ace investor and stock market trader Ashish Kacholia, who is known for his ability to pick quality stocks in the midcaps and smallcaps segment, has pick up fresh stake in D-Link (India) Ltd during the three month period of the second quarter of the current fiscal year or Q2 FY23.