Indian ace investor and stock market trader Ashish Kacholia, who is known for his ability to pick quality stocks in the midcaps and smallcaps segment, has pick up fresh stake in D-Link (India) Ltd during the three month period of the second quarter of the current fiscal year or Q2 FY23.

As per the recent shareholding pattern for the second quarter i.e., July- September 2022 period on the BSE, Ashish Kacholia holds 11,86,350 equity shares or 3.34% stake in the company as of Q2 FY23. He did not hold any stake in the company in the previous quarter of June 2022.

D-Link is a global leader in designing and developing networking and connectivity products for consumers, small businesses, medium to large-sized enterprises, and service providers. D Link India shares have risen more than 34% in 2022 (YTD) so far, whereas the stock is up about 74% in a year's period.

Ashish Kacholia has a varied portfolio that includes hospitality, education, infra and manufacturing stocks among others. He is among the marquee investors whose portfolio is closely tracked by stock market participants. Ashish Kacholia publicly holds 42 stocks with a net worth of over ₹1,878 crore, as per Trendlyne.

The investor has also bought stakes in Shankara Building Products Ltd and Megastar Foods Ltd during the quarter under review. Shankara Building Products Ltd is an organized retailer of home improvement and building products in India whereas Megastar Foods is into bulk food processing, producing a range of wholesome Wheat Flour Products.

Kacholia has also increased his stake in his portfolio stocks Xpro India and SJS Enetrprises Ltd during the three month period of the second quarter of the current fiscal year. The investors has also bought shares of Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd.