Ashish Kacholia adds this multibagger stock in his portfolio

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ashish Kacholia portfolio: After his April to June stock pick, Ador Welding shares falling flat in July to September 2021 quarter, ace investor Ashish Kacholia moved to logistics sector and bought fresh stake in Gateway Distriparks in Q2FY22. The market magnet has bought 1.54 per cent stake in the logistics company, which is a new addition in Ashish Kacholia portfolio. Gateway Distriparks stock has given multibagger return to its shareholders. It gave around 110 per cent return in 2021 and near 165 per cent return in last one year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ashish Kacholia portfolio: After his April to June stock pick, Ador Welding shares falling flat in July to September 2021 quarter, ace investor Ashish Kacholia moved to logistics sector and bought fresh stake in Gateway Distriparks in Q2FY22. The market magnet has bought 1.54 per cent stake in the logistics company, which is a new addition in Ashish Kacholia portfolio. Gateway Distriparks stock has given multibagger return to its shareholders. It gave around 110 per cent return in 2021 and near 165 per cent return in last one year.

According to the shareholding pattern of Gateway Distriparks for July to September 2021 quarter, Ashish Kacholia holds 19,17,606 shares, which is around 1.54 per cent of the total issued paid up capital of the company. In shareholding pattern of the company for June 2021 quarter, Ashish Kacholia's name was missing that means the ace investor has bought these shares during July to September 2021 quarter. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

According to the shareholding pattern of Gateway Distriparks for July to September 2021 quarter, Ashish Kacholia holds 19,17,606 shares, which is around 1.54 per cent of the total issued paid up capital of the company. In shareholding pattern of the company for June 2021 quarter, Ashish Kacholia's name was missing that means the ace investor has bought these shares during July to September 2021 quarter. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Gateway Distriparks share price history {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021. The logistics stocks have rise from ₹121.20 to ₹252.95 apiece (today at 1:15 PM on NSE) in 2021 — logging around 110 per cent rise in Year to Date (YTD) time. Likewise, in last one year, this Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has jumped from ₹96 per share mark to ₹252.95 levels in last one year — yielding around 165 per cent return to its shareholders in this period.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}