Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Ace investor buys stake in this multibagger stock

Ashish Kacholia portfolio: As per the shareholding pattern of Fineotex Chemical for January to March 2022 quarter, Ashish Kacholia holds 20,42,534 shares or 1.84 per cent stake in the company
Ashish Kacholia portfolio: April month is not just the beginning of new financial year, it comes with result season of listed corporates as well. Retail investors who follow ace investors portfolio for value picks, eagerly wait for announcement of shareholding pattern during result season as it helps them know the direction in which smart money is moving. For such investors and market observers, there is a piece of good news for them.
Fineotex Chemical shareholding pattern for Q4 FY2021-22
As per the shareholding pattern of Fineotex Chemical for January to March 2022 quarter, Ashish Kacholia holds 20,42,534 shares of the company, which is around 1.84 per cent of total issued paid-up capital of the company. If we look at the shareholding pattern of the company for December 2021 quarter, Ashish Kacholia's name is missing from the list of individual shareholders who owe more than 1 per cent stake in the company.
Fineotex Chemical share price history
Fineotex Chemical shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2021. In last one year, this chemical stock has surged from around ₹66 apiece levels to ₹189 levels, logging around 185 per cent rise in this period. In last 6 months, it has delivered 45 per cent return to its shareholders whereas it has given more than 25 per cent return to its shareholders in last one month. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this multibagger chemical stock has risen to the tune of 38 per cent, reveals share price history of the stock.
