Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Ace investor buys stake in this multibagger stock

Fineotex Chemical shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2021. In last one year, this chemical stock has surged from around ₹66 apiece levels to ₹189 levels, logging around 185 per cent rise in this period. In last 6 months, it has delivered 45 per cent return to its shareholders whereas it has given more than 25 per cent return to its shareholders in last one month. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this multibagger chemical stock has risen to the tune of 38 per cent, reveals share price history of the stock.

