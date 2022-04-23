Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Ace investor's name has appeared in the shareholding pattern of CHD Developers for January to March 2022 quarter. The marquee investor used to hold shares of the realty company June 2020 shareholding pattern of the company. The market magnets' name went missing from the list of individual shareholders of the company from July to September 2020 shareholding pattern of the company. Ashish Kacholia is currently holding 4.95 per cent stake in the company.

Ashish Kacholia shareholding in CHD Developers

According to shareholding pattern of CHD Developers for Q4FY22, Ashish Kacholia holds 63,61,166 CHD Developers shares or 4.95 per cent stake in the company. His name has appeared in shareholding pattern of the company after a gap of near two years as his name had went missing from the list of individual shareholders of the company from July to September 2020 quarter.

In Q4FY22, Ashish Kacholia has almost overhauled his stock portfolio. In January to March 2022 quarter, Ashish Kacholia has 5 new stocks in his portfolio, raised stake in near 10 stocks whereas he has trimmed his shareholding in 7 portfolio stocks. In last quarter of the recently ended financial year, Ashish Kacholia has exited two stocks — Poly Medicure and Mahindra Logistics as well. However, shareholding pattern of some of his portfolio stocks are still awaited.

Popularly known as ‘Big Whale’ Ashish Kacholia runs his broking firm Lucky Securities that he had incorporated in 1995. He co-founded Hungama Digital with Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala in the year 1999 and started building his portfolio from 2003.