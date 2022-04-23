Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Ace investor enters this real estate stock in Q4

In Q4FY22, Ashish Kacholia has almost overhauled his stock portfolio. In January to March 2022 quarter, Ashish Kacholia has 5 new stocks in his portfolio, raised stake in near 10 stocks whereas he has trimmed his shareholding in 7 portfolio stocks. In last quarter of the recently ended financial year, Ashish Kacholia has exited two stocks — Poly Medicure and Mahindra Logistics as well. However, shareholding pattern of some of his portfolio stocks are still awaited.