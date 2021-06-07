Ashish Kacholia added two stocks, cut stake in these firms in March quarter

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Known for his ability to pick quality stocks in the midcaps and smallcaps segment, Ashish Kacholia added in two companies each in his portfolio during the quarter ended March 2021. Kacholia’s varied portfolio includes stocks from hospitality, education, infra and manufacturing companies. As per the latest corporate shareholdings filed, Ashish Kacholia publicly holds 24 stocks with a net worth of over ₹1,535 crore, data by Trendlyne showed. He is among the marquee investors whose portfolio is closely tracked by stock market participants.

The BSE shareholding data of Phillips Carbon as of March 2021 showed that Kacholia added 25,02,495 shares or 1.45% stake in the company. In Garware Hi-Tech, he picked up 4,72,521 shares of 2.03% stake in the company. He did not have any stake in these two firms in the December 2020 quarter.

Philips Carbon Black is a part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group and is India's largest Carbon Black producer. It is also global player with a customer base in 40+ countries.

Garware Polyester Ltd is engaged in the manufacture of polyester film. Its product range includes films that cater to the solar control industry, packaging industry, reprographic industry, Electrical & Thermal Insulation, etc. Earlier known as Garware Polyester, Garware Hi-Tech Films is one of the largest exporters of polyester films in India.

On the other hand, the shareholding pattern showed that Kacholia’s stake in Poly Medicare reduced to 17,00,000 shares or 1.77% in Q4 from 1.98% (17,50,000 shares) in the December 2020 quarter. He also cut his stake in Birlasoft from 2.35% to 1.80% in the fourth quarter.

