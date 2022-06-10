OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Auto stock rises 30% in 10 days. Details here
Listen to this article

Ashish Kacholia portfolio: After rallying over 9 per cent on Thursday morning deals, shares of SJS Enterprises ended more than 4 per cent higher on NSE. After this rise, this Ashish Kacholia stock has logged near 32 per cent in last 10 straight sessions after surging from 377.75 to 498 apiece levels on NSE. This auto component stock has closed at 377.75 on NSE on 26th May 2022, the day when company announced its quarterly results. So, the stock has been rallying post-announcement of its quarterly results.

As mentioned above, SJS Enterprises announced its Q4FY22 results on 26th May 2022 in which the leading aesthetics solution provider company reported 74.59 crore total income in Q4FY22, which stood at 67 crore in Q3FY22. The company has been able to up its total income from 255.1 crore in FY21 to 271.3 crore in FY22. So, the company has been able to up its total income by near 6.27 per cent in FY22.

In its commentary, SJS Enterprises expressed confidence to grow at a CAGR (cumulative average growth rate) of near 25 per cent in the financial year 2022-23 to 2024-25. The company management went on to add that the confidence to log 25 per cent CAGR growth in FY23 to FY25 is based on expected inorganic growth of the company in the mentioned period. Company's order book for FY23 is around 85 per cent of the revenue forecast of the company, which means the leading aesthetics solution provider company is expected to report strong quarterly numbers throughout FY23.

It would be interesting to know that the company has been able to report such strong outlook for growth despite rise in raw material.

Ashish Kacholia share holding in SJS Enterprises

MINT PREMIUM See All

According to SJS Enterprises shareholding pattern for Q4FY22, Ashish Kacholia holds 11,48,342 shares or 3.77 per cent stake in the company.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout