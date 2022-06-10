Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Auto stock rises 30% in 10 days. Details here2 min read . Updated: 10 Jun 2022, 08:18 AM IST
Ashish Kacholia portfolio: The auto component stock has surged from ₹377.75 to ₹498 apiece levels in last 10 sessions
Ashish Kacholia portfolio: The auto component stock has surged from ₹377.75 to ₹498 apiece levels in last 10 sessions
Listen to this article
Ashish Kacholia portfolio: After rallying over 9 per cent on Thursday morning deals, shares of SJS Enterprises ended more than 4 per cent higher on NSE. After this rise, this Ashish Kacholia stock has logged near 32 per cent in last 10 straight sessions after surging from ₹377.75 to ₹498 apiece levels on NSE. This auto component stock has closed at ₹377.75 on NSE on 26th May 2022, the day when company announced its quarterly results. So, the stock has been rallying post-announcement of its quarterly results.