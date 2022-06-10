Ashish Kacholia portfolio: After rallying over 9 per cent on Thursday morning deals, shares of SJS Enterprises ended more than 4 per cent higher on NSE. After this rise, this Ashish Kacholia stock has logged near 32 per cent in last 10 straight sessions after surging from ₹377.75 to ₹498 apiece levels on NSE. This auto component stock has closed at ₹377.75 on NSE on 26th May 2022, the day when company announced its quarterly results. So, the stock has been rallying post-announcement of its quarterly results.

As mentioned above, SJS Enterprises announced its Q4FY22 results on 26th May 2022 in which the leading aesthetics solution provider company reported ₹74.59 crore total income in Q4FY22, which stood at ₹ ₹67 crore in Q3FY22. The company has been able to up its total income from ₹255.1 crore in FY21 to ₹271.3 crore in FY22. So, the company has been able to up its total income by near 6.27 per cent in FY22.

In its commentary, SJS Enterprises expressed confidence to grow at a CAGR (cumulative average growth rate) of near 25 per cent in the financial year 2022-23 to 2024-25. The company management went on to add that the confidence to log 25 per cent CAGR growth in FY23 to FY25 is based on expected inorganic growth of the company in the mentioned period. Company's order book for FY23 is around 85 per cent of the revenue forecast of the company, which means the leading aesthetics solution provider company is expected to report strong quarterly numbers throughout FY23.

It would be interesting to know that the company has been able to report such strong outlook for growth despite rise in raw material.

Ashish Kacholia share holding in SJS Enterprises

According to SJS Enterprises shareholding pattern for Q4FY22, Ashish Kacholia holds 11,48,342 shares or 3.77 per cent stake in the company.