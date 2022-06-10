Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Auto stock rises 30% in 10 days. Details here

In its commentary, SJS Enterprises expressed confidence to grow at a CAGR (cumulative average growth rate) of near 25 per cent in the financial year 2022-23 to 2024-25. The company management went on to add that the confidence to log 25 per cent CAGR growth in FY23 to FY25 is based on expected inorganic growth of the company in the mentioned period. Company's order book for FY23 is around 85 per cent of the revenue forecast of the company, which means the leading aesthetics solution provider company is expected to report strong quarterly numbers throughout FY23.

