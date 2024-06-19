Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Balu Forge share price hits record high. Should you buy?
Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Ace investor owns 2.14% stake in Balu Forge Industries
Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Balu Forge share price has been on an uptrend after bottoming out at around ₹280 apiece. This Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has continuously risen after ushering in June 2024. Balu Forge share price today opened upside at ₹312.70 apiece on NSE and touched an intraday high of ₹328.20 per share. While climbing to this intraday high, Balu Forge shares also rose to a new peak.
