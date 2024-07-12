Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Balu Forge shares hit new peak on fundraise buzz

  • Balu Forge share price today opened upside at 423 and touched an intraday high of 429.30 apiece on the NSE

Asit Manohar
First Published12 Jul 2024, 11:12 AM IST
Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Balu Forge has set board meeting on 16 July 2024 to consider and approve the proposal for the fundraiser.
Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Balu Forge has set board meeting on 16 July 2024 to consider and approve the proposal for the fundraiser.(Photo: Mint)

Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Balu Forge shares have been on an uptrend after ushering in June 2024. This Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock bottomed out at around 260 apiece on the NSE, and since then, it has remained an ideal 'buy-on-dips' stock for Indian stock market investors. However, Balu Forge share price has some upside potential. Balu Forge share price today opened with an upside gap at 423 apiece on NSE and soon touched an intraday high of 429.30 per share during Opening Bell. While climbing to this intraday high, Ashish Kacholia-owned share also touched a new lifetime high. However, the stock failed to sustain itself at higher levels and came under profit-booking stress.

Balu Forge news

The small-cap stock, with a market cap of 4,212 crore, was one of the newsmakers on Dalal Street. On Thursday, the Company informed Indian exchanges about the fundraising move by issuing preferential shares. The Company told exchanges that a board meeting had been scheduled for 16 July 2024 to consider and approve the proposal for the fundraiser.

The small-cap Company informed about the move saying, "We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 16" July 2024, to consider and approve, amongst other business matters, 1] The proposal for fundraising by way of preferential issue / private placement of securities for cash, including determination of Issue Price subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required, including the approval of shareholders of the Company; and 2] To transact other incidental and ancillary matters as may be decided by the Board with the permission of Chairperson."

Ashish Kacholia shareholding

As mentioned above, Balu Forge is one of the Ashish Kacholia portfolio stocks. According to the shareholding pattern of Balu Forge Limited for the April to June 2024 quarter, Ashish Kacholia owns 21,90,500 Balu Forge shares, which is 2.14 percent of the Company's total paid-up capital. In the March 2024 quarter, Ashish Kacholia owned the same 21,90,500 Balu Forge shares, which means the ace investor remained steady in this stock during the Q1FY25.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
$5 M

1 of 7Read Full Story
394,000

2 of 7Read Full Story
$112 B

3 of 7Read Full Story
12.1%

4 of 7Read Full Story
₹133.50 Cr

5 of 7Read Full Story
₹12,300 Cr

6 of 7Read Full Story
$136 M

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:12 Jul 2024, 11:12 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsAshish Kacholia portfolio: Balu Forge shares hit new peak on fundraise buzz

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

167.95
11:13 AM | 12 JUL 2024
-6.55 (-3.75%)

Tata Steel

169.20
11:13 AM | 12 JUL 2024
0.2 (0.12%)

Kotak Mahindra Bank

1,839.80
11:12 AM | 12 JUL 2024
-4.45 (-0.24%)

Bharat Electronics

335.25
11:13 AM | 12 JUL 2024
-0.3 (-0.09%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Railtel Corporation Of India

568.00
11:02 AM | 12 JUL 2024
48.05 (9.24%)

Inox Wind

171.25
11:01 AM | 12 JUL 2024
13.2 (8.35%)

M M T C

92.75
11:01 AM | 12 JUL 2024
7.03 (8.2%)

IRCON International

339.60
11:02 AM | 12 JUL 2024
19.7 (6.16%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,087.00382.00
    Chennai
    73,942.00-780.00
    Delhi
    74,014.00309.00
    Kolkata
    74,377.00-345.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue