Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Balu Forge shares hit record high. Do you own?
Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Balu Forge shares have delivered over 350%return to its shareholders in the last one year
Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Balu Forge shares are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in the last one year. In this time, this Ashish Kacholia portfolio share has risen from around ₹62.50 to ₹289 apiece levels on BSE, delivering to the tune of over 350 per cent to its positional investors. However, it seems that the multibagger stock still possesses upside potential.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started