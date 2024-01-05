comScore
Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Balu Forge shares hit record high. Do you own?

 Asit Manohar

Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Balu Forge shares have delivered over 350%return to its shareholders in the last one year

Ashish Kacholia holds 21,65,500 Balu Forge shares, which is 2.11% of the total paid-up capital of this multibagger stock.Premium
Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Balu Forge shares are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in the last one year. In this time, this Ashish Kacholia portfolio share has risen from around 62.50 to 289 apiece levels on BSE, delivering to the tune of over 350 per cent to its positional investors. However, it seems that the multibagger stock still possesses upside potential.

Balu Forge's share price today opened upside at 277.75 apiece and went on to touch a new lifetime high of 289 per share, logging an intraday gain of over 7 per cent during Friday deals.

Balu Forge share price history

This Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has been in a continuous uptrend after bottoming out at 56 apiece level at the end of November 2022. As mentioned above, this multibagger stock has given over 350 per cent return to its shareholders in the last one year. In the last six months, Balu Forge's share price has risen from 160.50 to 289 per share level, logging more than a 75 per cent rise in this time. This Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has given whopping returns in the last one month as well. In this time, this multibagger stock has risen to the tune of 20 per cent.

Ashish Kacholia shareholding

As per the shareholding pattern of Balu Forge Industries Ltd for the July to September 2023 quarter, Ashish Kacholia holds 21,65,500 Balu Forge shares, which is 2.11 per cent of the total paid-up capital of the company.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Published: 05 Jan 2024, 02:39 PM IST
