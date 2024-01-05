Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Balu Forge shares hit record high. Do you own?

Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Balu Forge shares hit record high. Do you own?

Asit Manohar

  • Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Balu Forge shares have delivered over 350%return to its shareholders in the last one year

Ashish Kacholia holds 21,65,500 Balu Forge shares, which is 2.11% of the total paid-up capital of this multibagger stock.

Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Balu Forge shares are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in the last one year. In this time, this Ashish Kacholia portfolio share has risen from around 62.50 to 289 apiece levels on BSE, delivering to the tune of over 350 per cent to its positional investors. However, it seems that the multibagger stock still possesses upside potential.

Also Read: Multibagger stock to buy? Profitmart sees 115% upside in this chemical stock

Balu Forge's share price today opened upside at 277.75 apiece and went on to touch a new lifetime high of 289 per share, logging an intraday gain of over 7 per cent during Friday deals.

Balu Forge share price history

This Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has been in a continuous uptrend after bottoming out at 56 apiece level at the end of November 2022. As mentioned above, this multibagger stock has given over 350 per cent return to its shareholders in the last one year. In the last six months, Balu Forge's share price has risen from 160.50 to 289 per share level, logging more than a 75 per cent rise in this time. This Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has given whopping returns in the last one month as well. In this time, this multibagger stock has risen to the tune of 20 per cent.

Also Read: Penny stock under 5 jumps after hitting upper circuit for five days in a row

Ashish Kacholia shareholding

As per the shareholding pattern of Balu Forge Industries Ltd for the July to September 2023 quarter, Ashish Kacholia holds 21,65,500 Balu Forge shares, which is 2.11 per cent of the total paid-up capital of the company.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.