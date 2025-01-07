Ashish Kacholia may have exited Raghav Productivity Enhancers during Q3 FY25, as his name was absent from the December shareholder list. His stake had diminished to below 1% following a 107% price surge over the year.

Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Ace investor Ashish Kacholia, popularly known as the Big Whale on Dalal Street, likely exited the small-cap multibagger stock Raghav Productivity Enhancers during the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q3 FY25). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Raghav Productivity Enhancers, engaged in the manufacturing of quartz-based ramming mass, quartz powder, and tundish board, released its shareholding pattern for the December quarter wherein Kacholia’s name was missing from the list of public shareholders. To be noted, Kacholia held a stake in the company as of December 2, 2024, and even at the end of the September 2024 quarter (Q2).

The profit booking by Ashish Kacholia comes following a 107 per cent surge in Raghav Productivity Enhancers share price in a year. Over a longer-term horizon of five years, the stock has rallied a staggering 2727 per cent, rising from ₹26.23 apiece to ₹752.95 currently. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ashish Kacholia Shareholding Trend Ashish Kacholia held 4,63,366 shares, representing a 2.02 per cent stake in the company, at the end of Q2FY25. Following the allotment of the bonus shares during the December quarter in the ratio of 1:1, the number of shares held by Kacholia increased to 6,22,000, according to the shareholding pattern released on December 2, 2024. However, in percentage terms, the stake fell to 1.35%.

Meanwhile, the ace investor's name was not among the key shareholders at the end of Q3, suggesting profit booking on the counter.

As per SEBI’s rules, companies are required to release the names of only those shareholders that hold at least 1 per cent stake in the company. Therefore, it cannot be said whether Kacholia has exited the company entirely or whether his stake has fallen below 1 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Other Marquee Investors in Raghav Productivity Enhancers Apart from Ashish Kacholia, a few other prominent investors also hold a stake in this BSE Smallcap stock. These include Rekha Jhunjhunwala and Mukul Agrawal.

Jhunjhunwala held 22,05,704 shares of Raghav Productivity Enhancers at the end of Q3 FY25, representing a 4.80 per cent stake in the company.