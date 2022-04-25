Ashish Kacholia portfolio: 'Big Whale' enters this multibagger stock in Q4FY22

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Ashish Kacholia portfolio: In YTD time, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹472 to ₹665, appreciating to the tune of near 40 per cent in 2022
Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Popularly known as 'Big Whale', Ashish Kacholia almost overhauled his portfolio in Q4FY22. In recently-ended March quarter, he has added 5 new stocks and Creative Newtech shares are one of them. This new Ashish Kacholia share is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 and it has delivered 565 per cent return in last one year. Ashish Kacholia has added this multibagger stock in his portfolio in Q4FY22 buying 2.80 per cent stake in the company.
As per the shareholding pattern of Creative Newtech for January top March 2022, Ashish Kacholia name figures in the list of individual shareholders of the company. Ashish Kacholia holds 340,101 shares, which 2.80 per cent of total paid-up capital of the company. However, his name was missing from the list of individual shareholders in December 2021 shareholding pattern. This means, 'Big Whale' has bough fresh shares during January to March 2022 quarter. However, it would be difficult to ascertain whether Ashish Kacholia bought all these shares in one shot or in a calibrated manner as shareholding pattern doesn't give details about stock sell and purchase.
Creative Newtech share price history
As mentioned above, this new Ashish Kacholia share is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021. In last one month, the NSE listed stock has been under consolidation. However, in YTD time, this stock has surged from around ₹472 to ₹665, appreciating to the tune of near 40 per cent in 2022. In last 6 months, this Ashish Kacholia portfolio share has risen from around ₹310 to ₹665 apiece levels, logging near 110 per cent rise in this period. However, in last one year, this new Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has shot up from near ₹100 to ₹665 levels, clocking around 565 per cent rise in this period.