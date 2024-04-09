Active Stocks
Tue Apr 09 2024 15:29:58
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,079.25 0.38%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 165.95 0.48%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 765.50 -0.38%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,494.70 1.19%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 475.80 -0.85%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Ashish Kacholia portfolio: 'Big Whale' raises stake in multibagger stock despite 250% rally in one year
BackBack

Ashish Kacholia portfolio: 'Big Whale' raises stake in multibagger stock despite 250% rally in one year

Asit Manohar

Ashish Kacholia portfolio: ‘Big Whale’ raised stake in Brand Concepts Ltd from 1.44% to 1.56% in Q4FY24

Ashish Kacholia-owned multibagger stock has delivered 1100% return in the last five years. (Photo: iStock)Premium
Ashish Kacholia-owned multibagger stock has delivered 1100% return in the last five years. (Photo: iStock)

Ashish Kacholia portfolio: After adding Brand Concepts shares to his portfolio during the October to December 2023 quarter, ace investor of the Indian stock market Ashish Kacholia has raised shareholding in the stock during the January to March 2024 quarter. The 'Big Whale' of the Indian stock market raised his stake in the multibagger stock from 1.44 percent to 1.56 percent by adding 13,926 fresh shares of the company in the recently ended fourth quarter of the financial year 2023-24. The Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has risen from 211 to 730 per share mark in one year time, delivering nearly 250 percent return to shareholders in this timee.

Ashish Kacholia shareholding

According to the shareholding pattern of Brand Concepts Ltd for the January to March 2024 quarter, Ashish Kacholia owns 1,74,019 shares of the company, which is 1.56 percent of the total paid-up capital of the company. In the shareholding pattern of Brand Concepts Ltd for the October to December 2023 quarter, Ashish Kacholia was shown as owning 1,60,093 shares of the company, which was 1.44 percent of the total share capital of the company. This means the 'Big Whale' of the Indian stock market raised a stake in this multibagger stock by adding 0.12 percent stake or 13,926 more shares during the last quarter of the recently ended previous fiscal.

As per the exchange rule, it is difficult to ascertain whether Ashish Kacholia bought all these 13,926 shares in one shot or in a calibrated manner because the exchange rule makes it mandatory for the listed companies to share the names of every shareholder who owns one percent or more stake in the company. However, the company is not bound to divulge details of buying and selling of stocks.

Brand Concepts share price history

As mentioned above, Brand Concepts shares are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. This Ashish Kacholia stock has remained under base building mode after ushering in 2024. However, despite losing to the tune of 5 percent in YTD time, it has delivered a 60 percent return in the last six months. In one year time, this Ashish Kacholia-owned share has shot up from nearly 211 apiece to 730 per share on NSE, logging around a 250 percent rise in this time. In the last five years, this multibagger stock has surged from 61.40 to 730 per share mark, recording a nearly 1100 percent rise in this time frame.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 09 Apr 2024, 03:02 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App