Ashish Kacholia portfolio: 'Big Whale' raises stake in multibagger stock despite 250% rally in one year
Ashish Kacholia portfolio: ‘Big Whale’ raised stake in Brand Concepts Ltd from 1.44% to 1.56% in Q4FY24
Ashish Kacholia portfolio: After adding Brand Concepts shares to his portfolio during the October to December 2023 quarter, ace investor of the Indian stock market Ashish Kacholia has raised shareholding in the stock during the January to March 2024 quarter. The 'Big Whale' of the Indian stock market raised his stake in the multibagger stock from 1.44 percent to ₹1.56 percent by adding 13,926 fresh shares of the company in the recently ended fourth quarter of the financial year 2023-24. The Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has risen from ₹211 to ₹730 per share mark in one year time, delivering nearly 250 percent return to shareholders in this timee.
