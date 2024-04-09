Ashish Kacholia portfolio: After adding Brand Concepts shares to his portfolio during the October to December 2023 quarter, ace investor of the Indian stock market Ashish Kacholia has raised shareholding in the stock during the January to March 2024 quarter. The 'Big Whale' of the Indian stock market raised his stake in the multibagger stock from 1.44 percent to ₹1.56 percent by adding 13,926 fresh shares of the company in the recently ended fourth quarter of the financial year 2023-24. The Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has risen from ₹211 to ₹730 per share mark in one year time, delivering nearly 250 percent return to shareholders in this timee.

According to the shareholding pattern of Brand Concepts Ltd for the January to March 2024 quarter, Ashish Kacholia owns 1,74,019 shares of the company, which is 1.56 percent of the total paid-up capital of the company. In the shareholding pattern of Brand Concepts Ltd for the October to December 2023 quarter, Ashish Kacholia was shown as owning 1,60,093 shares of the company, which was 1.44 percent of the total share capital of the company. This means the 'Big Whale' of the Indian stock market raised a stake in this multibagger stock by adding 0.12 percent stake or 13,926 more shares during the last quarter of the recently ended previous fiscal.

As per the exchange rule, it is difficult to ascertain whether Ashish Kacholia bought all these 13,926 shares in one shot or in a calibrated manner because the exchange rule makes it mandatory for the listed companies to share the names of every shareholder who owns one percent or more stake in the company. However, the company is not bound to divulge details of buying and selling of stocks.

As mentioned above, Brand Concepts shares are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. This Ashish Kacholia stock has remained under base building mode after ushering in 2024. However, despite losing to the tune of 5 percent in YTD time, it has delivered a 60 percent return in the last six months. In one year time, this Ashish Kacholia-owned share has shot up from nearly ₹211 apiece to ₹730 per share on NSE, logging around a 250 percent rise in this time. In the last five years, this multibagger stock has surged from ₹61.40 to ₹730 per share mark, recording a nearly 1100 percent rise in this time frame.

