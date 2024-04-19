Ashish Kacholia portfolio: 'Big Whale' raises stake in multibagger stock that has surged 280% in one year
Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Sanjivani Paranteral shares are Ashish Kacholia's latest buy in the Indian stock market during Q4FY24
Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Shares of Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has produced in recent years. This multibagger pharma stock has risen to the tune of 300 percent in the year but it seems that ace Indian stock investor Ashish Kacholia is still bullish on this small-cap stock. Ashish Kacholia's name has appeared in the shareholding pattern of Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd for the January to March 2024 quarter. As of 31st March 2024, the small-cap company has informed BSE that Ashish Kacholia holds 3.17 percent of company shares.
