Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Ashish Kacholia portfolio: 'Big Whale' raises stake in multibagger stock that has surged 280% in one year

Ashish Kacholia portfolio: 'Big Whale' raises stake in multibagger stock that has surged 280% in one year

Asit Manohar

  • Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Sanjivani Paranteral shares are Ashish Kacholia's latest buy in the Indian stock market during Q4FY24

Ashish Kacholia portfolio: This Ashish Kacholia's latest buy is one of the multibagger stocks in the Indian stock market.

Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Shares of Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has produced in recent years. This multibagger pharma stock has risen to the tune of 300 percent in the year but it seems that ace Indian stock investor Ashish Kacholia is still bullish on this small-cap stock. Ashish Kacholia's name has appeared in the shareholding pattern of Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd for the January to March 2024 quarter. As of 31st March 2024, the small-cap company has informed BSE that Ashish Kacholia holds 3.17 percent of company shares.

Ashish Kacholia's latest buy

As per the shareholding pattern of Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd for the recently ended March 2024 quarter, Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd shares are Ashish Kacholia's latest buy in the Indian stock market. As of 31st March 2024, Ashish Kacholia owns 3.70 lakh shares of the company or 3.17 percent stake in the company. However, as of 31st December 2023, Ashish Kacholia's name didn't figure in the list of individual shareholders of the company. This means Ashish Kacholia picked up a stake in the company during Q4FY24.

Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd share price history

This Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock is one of the multibagger stocks in the pharma segments that the Indian stock market has produced in recent years. In one year time, this small-cap stock has risen from nearly 46 to 175.60 apiece level, delivering over 280 percent return to its positional shareholders. The small-cap stock has appreciated from around 3.40 to 175.60 apiece in the last five years, logging more than 5,000 percent rise in this period.

The small-cap multibagger stock has a market cap of 205 crore. The current trade volume of this BSE-listed stock is 1.43 lakh and nearly two hours of trade is still left during Friday dealings. the 52-week high of this multibagger Ashish Kacholia stock is 187.20 apiece whereas its 52-week low is 42 per share.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
