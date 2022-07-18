Ashish Kacholia portfolio: 'Big Whale' raises stake in these multibagger stocks

Ashish Kacholia portfolio: 'Big Whale' raises stake in these multibagger stocks2 min read . 09:47 AM IST
- Multibagger stocks: Ashish Kacholia has raised stake in Faze Three from 4.66 per cent to 5.04 per cent in June 2022 quarter
Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Popularly known as 'Big Whale', Ashish Kacholia is known for picking and booking profit in a stock at right time. he is also known for picking stocks from the small-cap segment that generally cost at much lower price than a mid-cap or large-cap stock. In recently ended June 2022 quarter, the 'Whiz Kid' of the stock market has raised stake in two multibagger stocks — Faze Three, and Xpro India. Both these stocks are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in recent years.
Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Popularly known as 'Big Whale', Ashish Kacholia is known for picking and booking profit in a stock at right time. he is also known for picking stocks from the small-cap segment that generally cost at much lower price than a mid-cap or large-cap stock. In recently ended June 2022 quarter, the 'Whiz Kid' of the stock market has raised stake in two multibagger stocks — Faze Three, and Xpro India. Both these stocks are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in recent years.
Ashish Kacholia shareholding
Ashish Kacholia shareholding
As per the shareholding pattern of Faze Three for April to June 2022 quarter, Ashish Kacholia holds 12,25,851 Faze Three shares or 5.04 per cent stake in the company. However, as per the shareholding pattern of Faze Three for January to March 2022 quarter, the ace investor used to hold 11,33,856 shares or 4.66 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. This means, Ashish Kacholia raised stake in Faze Three buying additional stock to the tune of 0.38 per cent of total paid up capital of the company.
As per the shareholding pattern of Faze Three for April to June 2022 quarter, Ashish Kacholia holds 12,25,851 Faze Three shares or 5.04 per cent stake in the company. However, as per the shareholding pattern of Faze Three for January to March 2022 quarter, the ace investor used to hold 11,33,856 shares or 4.66 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. This means, Ashish Kacholia raised stake in Faze Three buying additional stock to the tune of 0.38 per cent of total paid up capital of the company.
Similarly, as per the shareholding pattern of Xpro India for recently ended June quarter, Ashish Kacholia holds 4,59,366 shares of Xpro India or 3.89 per cent stake in the company. However, in shareholding pattern of March 2022 quarter, Ashish Kacholia was holding 4,21,616 shares or 3.57 per cent stake in the company. This means Ashish Kacholia raised stake in the company during April to June 2022 quarter after buying 37,750 fresh Xpro India shares or 0.32 per cent stake in the company.
Similarly, as per the shareholding pattern of Xpro India for recently ended June quarter, Ashish Kacholia holds 4,59,366 shares of Xpro India or 3.89 per cent stake in the company. However, in shareholding pattern of March 2022 quarter, Ashish Kacholia was holding 4,21,616 shares or 3.57 per cent stake in the company. This means Ashish Kacholia raised stake in the company during April to June 2022 quarter after buying 37,750 fresh Xpro India shares or 0.32 per cent stake in the company.
Multibagger return
Multibagger return
As mentioned above, both Ashish Kacholia portfolio stocks have delivered multibagger return to its shareholders. In last one year, Faze Three share price has ascended from around ₹155 to ₹318 per share levels, logging to the tune of 105 per cent rise in this period. Similarly, Xpro India share price has surged from around ₹175 to ₹810 apiece levels in last one year, recording around 355 per cent rise in this time horizon.
As mentioned above, both Ashish Kacholia portfolio stocks have delivered multibagger return to its shareholders. In last one year, Faze Three share price has ascended from around ₹155 to ₹318 per share levels, logging to the tune of 105 per cent rise in this period. Similarly, Xpro India share price has surged from around ₹175 to ₹810 apiece levels in last one year, recording around 355 per cent rise in this time horizon.