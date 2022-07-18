Ashish Kacholia portfolio: 'Big Whale' raises stake in these multibagger stocks

As per the shareholding pattern of Faze Three for April to June 2022 quarter, Ashish Kacholia holds 12,25,851 Faze Three shares or 5.04 per cent stake in the company. However, as per the shareholding pattern of Faze Three for January to March 2022 quarter, the ace investor used to hold 11,33,856 shares or 4.66 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. This means, Ashish Kacholia raised stake in Faze Three buying additional stock to the tune of 0.38 per cent of total paid up capital of the company.

