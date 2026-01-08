Ashish Kacholia portfolio: BSE SME stock hits upper circuit for third straight session after ace investor's stake raise

Ashish Kacholia portfolio: BSE SME stock Adcounty Media India has been locked in the 5% upper price band for three consecutive sessions, including today (January 8), after ace investor Ashish Kacholia’s name appeared among the company’s key shareholders in the December quarter.

Adcounty Media India shares rose 5% to the day’s high of ₹119.25 on Thursday, extending their three-day rally to over 15%. The company had released its December quarter shareholding data on Monday, January 5, which showed Kacholia holding a 2.92% stake or 656000 shares in the company.

Before this, Ashish Kacholia did not appear in the shareholders of the company, signalling either a fresh entry into the stock or that even if he held a stake previously, it was below 1%. As per the Sebi mandate, companies are required to release the names of those shareholders who own 1% or more in the company.

Additionally, the retail holding in the company also increased during the quarter ended December 2025 to 8.63% from 6.61% as per BSE data.

As per the latest data available on Trendlyne, Ashish Kacholia publicly holds 49 stocks with a net worth of over ₹2,576 crore.

Adcounty Media share price trend Adcounty Media shares had listed on the BSE SME platform in July last year after its initial public offering (IPO) garnered a bumper 273.08 times demand.

The BSE SME stock had listed at a massive 53% premium over its IPO price of ₹85. Thereafter, it had rallied to ₹282 apiece by September 2025 but failed to hold gains. It faced profit taking and remains 58% below its all-time high level.

During the second quarter of the financial year, Adcounty Media had reported a 33% year-on-year rise in its net profit to ₹4.35 crore while its revenue from operations had jumped 22% YoY to ₹16.70 crore.