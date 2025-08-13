Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Small-cap chemical stock edges higher following relief rally in Indian stock market

Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Shares of chemical stock Fineotex Chemical gained nearly 3% in the trading session on Wednesday, August 13, following the announcement of the Q1 results and positive broader market sentiment.

The small-cap stock, also part of Ashish Kacholia's portfolio, posted an improvement in the June quarter earnings on a sequential basis, driving the Fineotex Chemical share price higher. Positive sentiment in the Indian stock market also rubbed off on the stock price.

Ashish Kacholia owns a 2.74% stake in the small-cap chemical stock as of the June quarter.

Fineotex Chemical Q1 Results Fineotex Chemical's profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter ended June 2025 has increased to ₹25.03 crore from ₹20.13 crore in the period ended March 2025, recording a growth of 24.34% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Meanwhile, its revenue from operations rose 14.43% QoQ to ₹137.07 crore in Q1 FY26 from ₹119.79 crore in Q4 FY25.

Operational EBITDA for the quarter increased to 25.20 crore from ₹21.29 crore QoQ, recording a growth of 18.37%.

However, on a YoY basis, the profit after tax declined 14% while revenue from operations witnessed a 3.4% decline.

Finoetex Chemical Share Price Trend Shares of Fineotex Chemicals jumped 2.5% to hit the day's high of ₹233.85 apiece today following Q1 show. The Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock, however, has fared poorly over the last few years.

The small-cap stock has lost 34% in the last one year, 19% in two years and 11% in three years. However, it has emerged as a multibagger stock over a period of five years, rallying a whopping 595%.

On a short-term time frame, too, Finotex Chemical share price has declined. It has shed 33% year-to-date (YTD). Meanwhile, in the last one month, it has lost 14%.