Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Small-cap chemical stock edges higher following relief rally in Indian stock market

Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Shares of chemical stock Fineotex Chemical gained nearly 3% in the trading session on Wednesday, August 13, following the announcement of the Q1 results and positive broader market sentiment.
The small-cap stock, also part of Ashish Kacholia's portfolio, posted an improvement in the June quarter earnings on a sequential basis, driving the Fineotex Chemical share price higher. Positive sentiment in the Indian stock market also rubbed off on the stock price.
Ashish Kacholia owns a 2.74% stake in the small-cap chemical stock as of the June quarter.
Fineotex Chemical's profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter ended June 2025 has increased to ₹25.03 crore from ₹20.13 crore in the period ended March 2025, recording a growth of 24.34% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).
Meanwhile, its revenue from operations rose 14.43% QoQ to ₹137.07 crore in Q1 FY26 from ₹119.79 crore in Q4 FY25.
Operational EBITDA for the quarter increased to 25.20 crore from ₹21.29 crore QoQ, recording a growth of 18.37%.
However, on a YoY basis, the profit after tax declined 14% while revenue from operations witnessed a 3.4% decline.
Shares of Fineotex Chemicals jumped 2.5% to hit the day's high of ₹233.85 apiece today following Q1 show. The Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock, however, has fared poorly over the last few years.
The small-cap stock has lost 34% in the last one year, 19% in two years and 11% in three years. However, it has emerged as a multibagger stock over a period of five years, rallying a whopping 595%.
On a short-term time frame, too, Finotex Chemical share price has declined. It has shed 33% year-to-date (YTD). Meanwhile, in the last one month, it has lost 14%.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.