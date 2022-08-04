Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Chemical stock hits 52-week high. Do you own?1 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2022, 12:26 PM IST
- Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has delivered more than 100 per cent return to its shareholders in last one year
One of the multibagger stocks in Ashish Kacholia portfolio, Fineotex Chemical share price has hit 52-week high in early morning session on Thursday deals. Fineotex Chemical share price today opened and went on to hit intraday high of ₹238 apiece levels on NSE, which is now its new 52-week high. While ascending to a new 52-week high, the chemical stock logged an intraday gain of more than 11 per cent.