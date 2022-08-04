One of the multibagger stocks in Ashish Kacholia portfolio, Fineotex Chemical share price has hit 52-week high in early morning session on Thursday deals. Fineotex Chemical share price today opened and went on to hit intraday high of ₹238 apiece levels on NSE, which is now its new 52-week high. While ascending to a new 52-week high, the chemical stock logged an intraday gain of more than 11 per cent.

Fineotex Chemical share price history

This is not the first time when this Ashish Kacholia share has delivered stellar return to its shareholders. It is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in recent years. In last one month, this multibagger chemical stock has risen from around ₹193 to ₹229.75 apiece levels, logging near 21 per cent jump in this period. In last six months, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹170 to ₹229.75 levels, recording around 35 per cent rise in this period. Likewise, in last one year, this Ashish Kacholia share has delivered 105 per cent return to its positional investors.

However, in last 5 years, this multibagger stock in Ashish Kacholia portfolio has shot up from around ₹30 to ₹230 levels, logging near 700 per cent rise in this period.

Ashish Kacholia shareholding

As per the shareholding pattern of Fineotex Chemical for April to June 2022 quarter, Ashish Kacholia holds 21,42,534 shares, which is around 1.93 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. In shareholding pattern of the company for January to March 2022 quarter, Ashish Kacholia was holding 20,42,534 shares or 1.84 per cent stake in the company. This means ‘’Big Whale' has raised his shareholding in the company during April to June 2022 quarter.

Currently, market cap of this multibagger Ashish Kacholia stock is ₹2,558 crore and its trade volume is 26,18,589, which is much higher from its average volume of 6.99 lakh in last 20 trade sessions. Book value per share of this chemical stock is 24.33 and its 52-week low on NSE is ₹93.10 apiece.