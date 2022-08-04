Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Chemical stock hits 52-week high. Do you own?

This is not the first time when this Ashish Kacholia share has delivered stellar return to its shareholders. It is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in recent years. In last one month, this multibagger chemical stock has risen from around ₹193 to ₹229.75 apiece levels, logging near 21 per cent jump in this period. In last six months, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹170 to ₹229.75 levels, recording around 35 per cent rise in this period. Likewise, in last one year, this Ashish Kacholia share has delivered 105 per cent return to its positional investors.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}