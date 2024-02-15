Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Dividend stock Fineotex Chemical hits lifetime high after Q3 results 2024
Ashish Kacholia portfolio: The board of directors of the chemical company also declared ₹1.20 per share interim dividend for eligible shareholders
Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Fineotex Chemical shares have been on an uptrend for the last one week. However, it seems that the chemical stock still possesses some upside potential. In early morning deals on Thursday, Fineotex Chemical share price opened upside and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹421.30 apiece on NSE, which turned out a new lifetime high for this Ashish Kacholia-backed chemical stock.
